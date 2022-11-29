2022-11-29 Byron Vance mugshot - 1

Old Lycoming, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Bryon Vance. 

The 33-year-old Vance has two warrants for PFA violations. He failed to show for a scheduled self surrender Tuesday.  

Anyone with information regarding Vance's whereabouts can call Officer Michael Engel at 570-323-4987 ext. 229. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!