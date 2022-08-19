WBP ID.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured here in relation to the theft of a vehicle.

Williamsport police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in regards to the theft of a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thad Trafford at 570-327-7560, ext. 7624, or the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-3166. 

