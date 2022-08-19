Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured here in relation to the theft of a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thad Trafford at 570-327-7560, ext. 7624, or the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-3166.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.