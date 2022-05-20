Catawissa, Pa. —Police said they are investigating the theft of four vintage Ford Mustang aluminum wheels from a Kwik Mart in Catawissa on the morning of May 16.
The wheels were described as having a lug pattern and support 390mm tire. Each wheel has a center cap with GT lettering or the Mustang logo.
Police said they man in the photograph is a considered a person of interest in the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Locust Township Police at 570-799-5806.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!