Catawissa, Pa. —Police said they are investigating the theft of four vintage Ford Mustang aluminum wheels from a Kwik Mart in Catawissa on the morning of May 16.

The wheels were described as having a lug pattern and support 390mm tire. Each wheel has a center cap with GT lettering or the Mustang logo.

Police said they man in the photograph is a considered a person of interest in the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Locust Township Police at 570-799-5806.

