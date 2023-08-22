Lewisburg, Pa. — Officials are looking for help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that damaged a borough parking lot.
On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., a black pickup truck drove around barricades and cones at the Lewisburg Borough office parking lot, causing damage to the recently-applied sealant coat.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department are looking for information on the driver and the vehicle. If you recognize this vehicle, please contact the BVRPD at 570-524-4302 or email office@bvrpd.org with any information.
