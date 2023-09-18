Allenwood, Pa. — State police are asking the public to review any surveillance or home security footage in the hopes of identifying a group of vandals.

Trooper Julio Sura of state police at Montoursville said several mailboxes were damaged or destroyed in the areas of Gap and Petersburg roads, State Route 44, and Bob Drick Road on Sept. 15-16.

Police believe one group of people did the damage sometime between Friday night at 10 p.m. and Saturday morning at 7 a.m., causing under $1,000 of damage.

Sura said the public should remain vigilant, check camera footage in the areas where the mailboxes were damaged, and contact police with any information about this incident.

