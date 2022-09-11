Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar.

Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar

Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the area of 58 E. Main Street, near the Up In Smoke vape shop. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gun shot wound to his right knee.

The man was transported by Bloomsburg Ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment. Several bystanders in the area, along with local businesses, supplied video footage of the incident.

The alleged shooter, Kenneth Bruce Meeker III, was identified from surveillance footage from outside the Capitol Bar, along with his PA identification from the card reader used to check ID’s before patrons enter the business.

The victim and other witnesses positively identified Meeker as the person with the gun when shown video from outside the Capitol bar. A warrant was issued for Meeker's arrest on charges of aggravated assault with the intent to cause serious bodily injury, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomsburg Police Department. Investigating Officer David Bowman can be reached at dbowman@bloomsburg pa.org or by calling 570-784-4155, Ext 174.

