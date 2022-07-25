Locust Township, Pa. — A driver appeared to deliberately hit an amusement park employee and now police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Locust Township Police say the driver of a red Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a Knoebels Amusement Resort worker as they were directing traffic out of the park around 8:45 p.m. Witnesses say the strike was intentional.

The employee has stopped the truck and directed the male driver towards another exit gate, when the driver disregarded the directions of the employee. The driver then "hit the gas," bumping the employee with the front of his truck. After being confronted by other employees, the driver and his female passenger got back in their vehicle, went through a wood barricade, and exited through the gate onto Campground Road.

The truck then turned right on Pine Swamp Road towards Middle Road, in the Numidia and Bear Gap areas. The driver was described as having dark skin, possibly Hispanic, with dark hair and a dark beard or facial hair. The female passenger was described as a white female wearing a white top.

The Knoebel's employee did not suffer from any serious injuries and was evaluated by Knoebel's Park EMS staff.

Anyone in this area or along Pine Swamp, Bethel, Middle road areas that may have seen the suspect vehicle travel past them or who have surveillance cameras at their homes are asked to review their videos and please contact the Locust Township Police Department if the suspect vehicle is seen on your video. The department can be reached at 570-799-5806 or by email at a.breach@locustpd.com.

