Laureldale, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who burglarized a home in Fox Township.
A 79-year-old woman reported that someone burglarized the home in the 30 block of Second Street in Laurelton between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Marie Calore at the Laporte State Police barracks.
