Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Laureldale, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who burglarized a home in Fox Township.

A 79-year-old woman reported that someone burglarized the home in the 30 block of Second Street in Laurelton between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Marie Calore at the Laporte State Police barracks.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!