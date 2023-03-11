burglary 2020.jpg

Mansfield, Pa. — A burglar pried open the front door of a woman's home in Richmond Township last month, police say.

A 49-year-old woman told police someone had forced their way into a home in the 15000 block of Route 6 on Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m. The burglar went inside but didn't appear to steal anything, according to Trooper Anthony Kruk of the state police at Mansfield.

Damage to the door is estimated at $100.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to the barracks at 570-662-2151.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.