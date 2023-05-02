West Milton, Pa. — A burglar broke into a garage on High Street last month.

State Trooper Matthew Lesher said a 54-year-old man reported the break-in, which happened between April 29 at 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. April 30.

Although the burglar broke into the detached garage in the 600 block of High Street, it didn't appear anything was stolen, the man told police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milton barracks at 570-524-2662.

