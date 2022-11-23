LostProperty_NCPA_2020

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township.

State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside.

The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.

