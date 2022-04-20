Buckhorn, Pa. — Police are on the hunt for a man they stole two cars and racked up charges on a stolen debit card earlier this week.

Caleb Jeffery Gross, 29, reportedly stole two vehicles from properties on Frosty Valley Road, including a black Toyota Camry and a blue Chevrolet Trax.

The owner of the Trax, Mary Festa, called police on Monday to report the vehicle missing, according to Hemlock Township Officer Craig Johnson. Festa said the car had been sitting behind a closed fence area on her farm, but the keys were in it.

Festa said her wallet containing her Service First Credit Union debit card were in the car as well.

When she checked her bank account online, she discovered someone had already used it at various locations along Route 11 between Bloomsburg and Berwick, Johnson said.

The last location the card had been used was at a store on Freas Avenue in Berwick, so Johnson contacted the Berwick Police Department, which sent an officer to the Freas Avenue store.

Video surveillance showed Gross, who was well-known to Berwick police, come into the store and use Festa's card to make a purchase, charges state. The video also shows Gross getting into the driver's seat of a blue Chevrolet Trax.

Gross, who was last known to be living at an address on Columbia Hill Road in Danville, was charged with two counts of theft and receiving stolen property, and eight counts of access device fraud and identity theft.

While both vehicles have since been recovered, and a warrant issued for Gross' arrest, he has eluded capture. He may be frequenting the Frosty Valley Road area, police warned.

The department reminds residents to keep their vehicles locked and report any suspicious individuals in the area by calling 9-1-1.

