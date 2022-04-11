Williamsport, Pa. — A high-speed chase through Williamsport ended with a crash and the discovery of two Glock pistols inside a glovebox.

Penn College Police Officer Porter Kling said a registration check for a vehicle on the afternoon of April 3 came back as expired due to a lack of insurance. Kling said he attempted to stop the vehicle, which then accelerated to speeds of 50-60 mph near W. Fourth and Campbell streets in the city.

Kling identified the driver as Hasan Williams, 23, of Bronx, NY, court papers say. Due to safety concerns, Kling slowed down as the vehicles approached Rural Avenue and Elmira Street, he said.

Hasan allegedly took a turn too fast and Kling saw him lose control of the vehicle and crash near the intersection. As Kling called the crash into Lycoming County Control, he watched as Hasan as he tried to get out of the vehicle.

As a crowd formed due to the commotion, Kling said he drew his firearm and ordered Hasan to get on the ground. Hasan allegedly yelled at the officer, but eventually complied.

After officers took Hasan into custody, they located two Glock pistols inside the vehicle. Kling applied for a search warrant for the vehicle after it was transported to the city’s impound lot.

According to a public court summary, Hasan was charged with third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers and a number of summary traffic offenses. Hasan was held on $25,000 bond at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.