Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police have recovered a firearm that had been reported stolen.

Lycoming Regional Police located the weapon as part of an investigation into a burglary near the 300 block of Thompson Street in Jersey Shore earlier in the month, according to a release.

Investigators interviewed a juvenile suspect, who admitted to taking the weapon along with two other individuals, police said. They allegedly removed a gun lock from the weapon at a local park.

Law enforcement spoke with the two other juveniles about the theft and burglary. Those interviews led to the recovery of the weapon Tuesday afternoon in Clinton County.

“As soon as our officers arrives on the scene, they began to simultaneously process the crime scene, interview individuals, canvas the neighborhood for information and reach out to our partner agencies,” Captain Chris Kriner said.

“This effort led to the identification of those involved in the burglary and getting a stolen firearm out of the hands of juveniles.”

Two of the suspects were on juvenile probation. Their ages were listed as 12, 13, and 14 years old.

