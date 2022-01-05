Bloomsburg, Pa. — After giving officers a fake name, Jessica Marie Eisbacher, 47, of Olyphant, was also found to be in possession of six grams of a white powder.

Initially, Eisbacher denied having any knowledge of the substance. According to reports from Scott Township Police, Eisbacher later admitted the substance was either heroin or fentanyl after further questioning from authorities.

Eisbacher was stopped on Dec. 17 and attempted to kick the baggie underneath a patrol vehicle as officers questioned other people she was with that night. Patrolman Joshua Pastucka said he initiated the vehicle stop when he witnessed three individuals inside of it as it sat parked by itself in a lot late at night.

All three occupants were taken into custody and questioned.

Eisbacher was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with several other misdemeanors. Those charges ranged from second-degree tamper with evidence, third-degree false identification to law enforcement, and two misdemeanors that included intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eisbacher was being held at the Lackawanna County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail. That was changed to unsecured on Dec. 22 and Eisbacher was released from custody.

Court records show on Feb. 3, Eisbacher will face President Judge Thomas Arthur for a formal arraignment.

