Loyalsock, Pa. — A New York man is facing three felonies after police discovered a pistol with an obliterated serial number in his possession.

Police responded to an area near the 1700 block of Randall Circle just after 1:30 p.m. when they received a call for a domestic with a firearm, according to the affidavit. When asked on Jan. 1 about the incident, Jermain Omarley Goodridge, 44, of Bronx, NY told police the Ruger 9mm pistol found in a coat pocket belonged to him.

State Police Trooper Aaron Edwards said the firearm was discovered in the pocket of a coat at the home. Goodridge also took ownership of the coat, Edwards said.

"The defendant does not have a concealed permit and has been convicted of an enumerated felony offense," Edwards said.

Goodridge was charged with second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of firearm with the manufacturer number altered, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Goodridge is being held on $150,000 monetary bail as he awaits an arraignment and ARD court hearing scheduled for Jan. 30.

Docket sheet

