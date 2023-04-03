Sayre, Pa. — Sayre Police discovered a firearm while searching a wanted man they stopped in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Officers recognized Raymond Robert Andrews, 39, of Waverly, New York, as he walked out of a Dandy Mart in the 200 block of Spring Street on March 25 just before 1 p.m., according to Officer Casey Shiposh. Andrews was taken into custody without incident, Shiposh said.

During a search, Shiposh located a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm pistol in the right front pocket of Andrews’ jacket. Shiposh confirmed Andrews does have a concealed permit to carry the weapon, police said.

Andrews told Shiposh he entered a condemned property near the 100 block of Perkins Street to retrieve the firearm. Andrews trespassed at the home during an early incident in 2021, Shiposh said. The property has been condemned by the borough, according to the affidavit.

A bench warrant was issued by President Judge Maureen Beirne on March 27 for Andrews’ arrest. Andrews had posted $50,000 monetary bail through a bondsman last March.

Unable to post his new bail of $100,000 monetary, Andrews is being held at the Bradford County Prison. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to court records. All are felonies.

A preliminary hearing date of April 11 has been set for Andrews.

Docket sheet

