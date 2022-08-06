Williamsport, Pa. — A man stopped for a PFA violation had crack, police say.

Williamsport Police Officer Nathan Kendall recognized Ju Michael Drummond driving by him on an electric scooter from a previous incident that involved a PFA warrant.

Drummond, 32, of Williamsport was stopped and taken into custody on Aug. 8 near W. Fourth and Hepburn streets after police discovered his warrant was still active. Kendall said he located 36 grams of crack inside the front pocket of Drummond’s pants.

Kendall also discovered 2.5 grams of powder cocaine, two pills, a scale, and .4 grams of loose crack, according to an affidavit.

Drummond was charged with felony possession with intent, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance. Drummond was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 with Judge Christian Frey.

