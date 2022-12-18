Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police.

The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes Fort Main Street.

MacGill allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while they were dropping off their infant son at a relative’s home. MacGill’s father heard screaming and came outside.

MacGill's father told the girlfriend to go inside the home as he reached inside the car to remove the infant from the vehicle.

After pulling out the carseat with the infant, MacGill’s father tried to walk back into the home. MacGill allegedly accelerated, striking a side-by-side vehicle and ramming it into a truck.

A side-by-side is a small all-terrain vehicle that typically holds two people.

“Andrew (MacGill) drove into the Side x Side and began pushing it at [father], trying to run him and his infant baby over,” Officer Tyler Bierly said.

MacGill damaged his mother’s truck that was parked by the utility vehicle in the driveway. Both relatives and the infant were able to reach the house safely. MacGill left the area before police arrived.

Officers at the home listened to a phone call MacGill made to his girlfriend after the incident. He told her wasn’t going back to jail, according to Bierly.

Shortly after the phone call, MacGill sent his girlfriend a text message that stated he was going to kill himself. Officers were unable to locate MacGill at his home.

MacGill placed a second call to a friend, saying he was going up the mountain to kill himself. Authorities said MacGill’s last location at that point was near the YMCA in Williamsport. Police were unsuccessful in locating him.

According to a release from Old Lycoming Township Police, MacGill was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident.

MacGill was charged with first-degree felony strangulation, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief. Judge Aaron Biichle denied him bail Friday afternoon.

MacGill has prior offenses that included assault, robbery, and PFA violations. According to the affidavit, MacGill most recently pointed a replica firearm at a group of individuals.

MacGill will appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Dec. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

