Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives found a 9mm pistol and more than a ounce of drugs during a search in Lycoming County.

Inside a nightstand that belonged to Nicolle Andrea Daniels, 43, and Samuel Hiram Harris, 37, police discovered approximately 6.5 grams of cocaine and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Both substances were located inside knotted plastic bags, investigators said.

A 9mm bullet was inside a drawer next the bed shared by Daniels and Harris, who are both from the Philadelphia area. A silver SCCY Industries 9mm handgun was discovered inside a duffel bag on the first floor of the home, detectives said.

Harris is prohibited from carrying firearms due to a previous conviction for drugs, according to court records.

Harris was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Daniels is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Judge Christian Frey set bail at $20,000 monetary for Daniels.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear before Judge Frey on June 13 for preliminary hearings.

Samuel Hiram Harris docket sheet

Nicolle Andrea Daniels docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.