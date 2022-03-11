Berwick, Pa. — Detective Greg Martin of the Berwick Police Department said he was contacted by authorities in New Jersey about a vehicle involved in a possible homicide.

Detectives with the Mercer County New Jersey Homicide Task Force (MCHTF) said on March 1, officers responded to a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and a large amount of blood inside. According to investigators, a man was located inside the vehicle, who ultimately died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they weitnessed a black male hopping into a vehicle after the alleged shooting took place. Detectives said they located the vehicle in Berwick parked along Front Street on March 2, 2022 and contacted Detective Martin.

Quashawn Hightower, 23, and Desire Knighton, 20, both of Trenton, NJ were stopped by authorities as the vehicle traveled along Columbia Blvd. According to the report, Knighton was located in the driver’s seat and Hightower was sitting next to her in the passenger’s seat.

During a search of the vehicle Detectives said they located $8,348 in cash, a cellphone, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun wrapped in men’s underwear in the trunk. A search of the firearm’s serial number showed it was reported stolen.

“Both driver and passenger have prior arrests in New Jersey and present a clear danger to the public,” wrote Detective Martin. “The MCHTF is continuing their investigation into the homicide and further testing will be conducted on the firearm and other seized items.”

Both Hightower and Knighton were charged with second-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with the firearm. Judge Richard Knecht gave both $250,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment.

Court records show Hightower and Knighton are scheduled to meet with Knecht on March 14 for a preliminary hearing.

