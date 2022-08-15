Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street.

The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana.

Detectives applied for a second search warrant and located a scale and baggies at the residence.

McClain was charged with felony possession with intent after the marijuana and paraphernalia were discovered.

A second affidavit filed on Aug. 11 accused McClain of a drug sale on May 5. During that transaction, detectives said McClain gave five oxycodone hydrochloride tablets to a woman. They were later sold while detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit watched.

A stop of the vehicle led to McClain admitting he provided the narcotics to the unidentified woman for sale.

McClain was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Judge Christian Frey ordered McClain held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

McClain is schedule to next appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 with Judge Frey.

Docket sheet

