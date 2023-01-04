Montoursville, Pa. — On Dec. 17, a man sentenced to a maximum of 12 months in prison escaped a pre-release center, stole a car, and tried to break into a business.

Ira Eugene Beaghley, who police said had a minimum release date of Jan. 9, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville. The 45-year-old Beaghley allegedly climbed over a roof and ran away from the area located near the 500 block of County Farm Road, police said.

Beaghley stole a Ram 1500 truck from a home near the 50 block of Beach Road, according to an affidavit. He then drove to a home in the 1700 block of Warren Avenue and tried to break down a door.

Beaghley was recored on video as he threw his body into the door on the south side of the home several times. Police took him into custody shortly after he arrived at the residence. The stolen truck was located in a parking at Devine Hospital.

Beaghley was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and escape. All are third-degree felonies.

Judge Gary Whiteman ordered Beaghley held on $15,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. Beaghley will appear before Whiteman on Jan. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.