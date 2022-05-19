A girls 14 inch “STAR ROYALRIDER” bicycle with pink frame, white seat and handlebars, white wheels and a pink & white basket, was found along Arch Street in Dunnstown this past weekend, according to a release from the Woodward Township Police Department.
The owner can claim the bicycle at the Woodward Township Police Department office at 86 Riverside Terrace Lock Haven (570) 858-5676.
