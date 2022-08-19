South Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman observed a gravity bong in the center counsel of a truck he stopped on Route 87 near Quaker State Road.

Hockman said prior to the stop he observed the driver, Mason Wayne Wilton, 18, of Montoursville fail to utilize his turn signal and cross the centerline several times. Wilton allegedly reached speeds of 89 MPH as he traveled in a clearly marked 55 MPH zone, Hockman wrote in an affidavit filed on Aug. 1.

“Speeds at one point reached 89 MPH according to my in-car camera,” Hockman wrote. “When speeds got that high, I attempted to make a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle.”

When approaching the truck from the driver’s side after it stopped, Hockman said he could detect the odor of marijuana. Wilton was questioned about a medical marijuana card and told Hockman he did not possess one, according to the affidavit.

Wilton told officers there was a marijuana grinder in the vehicle that he dropped while driving. During the interview with state police, Wilton consented to a search of his vehicle.

A backpack was located which Hockman said contained 14 ounces of marijuana. State Police also located an air rifle and an empty Twisted Tea six-pack carrier.

“I cut one of the zippers locks off and opened the main area of the book bag,” Hockman said.

Wilton consented to a blood draw at UPMC Williamsport during the night of the arrest. Hockman said results showed Wilton had marijuana compounds in his blood.

Wilton was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of DUI: controlled substance. Wilton was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Aug. 22.

