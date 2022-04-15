Shamokin, Pa. —Police said a man warned them not to open two lockable pouches discovered inside a backpack during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022.

Further examination of the pouches, including the man opening them for officers, resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and cash. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Gregory Lee Payton told officers the substances and cash belonged to him.

The 35-year-old homeless man allegedly told officers his name was Cameron Payton, but was later identified through tattoos and previous contact with authorities. It was determined Payton had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest and Adult Probation picked him up after a brief interview.

According to Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Sicko, officers stopped a vehicle Payton was a passenger in after they received reports of drug sales near the area of Race Street and Cherry Street. Payton was allegedly observed by several witnesses as he jumped into a red Mini Cooper in an effort to get away from officers.

After they were able to stop the vehicle, authorities said they spoke with Payton, who was in possession of a backpack. Payton allegedly told officers “I have meth in my pocket” and allowed them to retrieve it.

Once Payton gave officers permission to search the backpack, they located brass knuckles, $1,000 in cash, a Visa card with Payton’s name on it, a $50.00 gift card, a red straw, a bong, a digital scale, and a glass smoking pipe with white residue on it.

“There were two black lockable pouches located within the backpack as well and Payton identified them as being his personal stuff and stated I don’t want to open them,” Sicko wrote in the affidavit.

According to the report, Payton agreed to open the pouches for officers once in custody. An examination of the pouches helped officers locate four baggies that allegedly contained a large amount of methamphetamine, four baggies of heroin, 26 packets of 8mg Buprenorphine, and marijuana.

Payton was charged with two felonies that included possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and flight to avoid apprehension. He was also given several misdemeanors that included third-degree false identification to law enforcement, intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Payton was arraigned before Judge John Gembic, who gave him $15,000 monetary bail. Court records show Payton will remain incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail as he awaits a preliminary hearing in mid-April.

