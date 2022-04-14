Shamokin, Pa. —After being alerted by a canine unit, Shamokin Police said they were able to locate eight bricks of heroin outside a third-floor bedroom on a window ledge.

Isbell Jaheem, 22, of Shamokin was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant on the morning of April 3, 2022. Police said Jaheem and another male were located on the third-floor of the apartment with suspected marijuana.

According to a report from Officer Bryan Primerano, the bricks, which each contained 50 individual packets of heroin, were discovered outside a cracked window next to a wet stuffed animal.

“Due to the amount of heroin and individual packaging of the heroin, it is believed that Isbell possessed the heroin with intent to deliver,” wrote Primerano.

Isbell was charged with felony intent to deliver a controlled substance and held on $40,000 bond. Court records show Isbell, who is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on April 19, was also charged with two misdemeanors that included intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a separate affidavit filed by Shamokin Police, a controlled buy earlier on the morning of April 3 led to the search warrant being executed. Authorities said Chris Harris, 43, of Shamokin sold methamphetamine to the informant.

Harris was taken into custody prior to Isbell being discovered on the third-floor. Harris allegedly admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine and was charged.

