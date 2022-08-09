Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Nathan Kendall said he immediately recognized the smell of marijuana as he approached a vehicle on July 28 near the 400 block of Park Avenue.

Kendall said the driver, identified as Marco Kevin Ward, 38, admitted he smoked marijuana prior to getting into his vehicle and traveling along Park Avenue. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Ward admitted he possessed two or three ounces of marijuana, Kendall said.

Ward signed a consent to search form prior to officers locating plastic baggies with logos, a box of zip lock bags, a scale, and bottle of marijuana odor covering sent, according to the affidavit. Kendall said Ward possessed a medical marijuana card, but was in violation of the Medical Marijuana Act.

Ward was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Ward was also charged with several misdemeanors that included additional violations of the medical marijuana act, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

A public court summary shows Wards is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

