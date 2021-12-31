Jersey Shore, Pa. — Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police officers located a half ounce of methamphetamine inside a vehicle after surveillance was conducted on a residence near the 400 block of State Street.

Philip Ray Garverick, 42, of Lock Haven and Robert Cummings, 42, of Jersey Shore were both charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The traffic stop led to several interviews with passengers, who identified Cummings as a supplier.

Officer Tyler Bierly stopped the vehicle on Dec. 16 after it left the address on State Street. An initial search turned up a magnetic lock box that contained methamphetamine residue and several smoking devices.

The confessions, along with police reports of narcotics being sold at the residence, confirmed what authorities suspected of Cummings distributing methamphetamine.

Officers located a small baggie of the substance during a search of one person’s belongings.

Cummings is being held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. Court records show Cummings was charged with the same drug offense in 2018.

Garverick was also charged with a felony along with two misdemeanors that included intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Garverick is being held on $10,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Both are scheduled to meet with Judge Jerry Lepley in early 2022.

Philip Garverick docket sheet

Robert Wayne Cummings docket sheet