Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him.

Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit.

When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by four officers. Loose papers and broken equipment were strewn around the area where security had Hatcher on the floor, according to the affidavit.

Hatcher allegedly chased a nurse who was attempting to treat him through the area, screaming “You f****** hurt me. I’m going to f****** kill you.”

During the chase, Hatcher grabbed computer equipment, reports valued it at $10,000, smashing it to the ground in the process. Officers were able to detain Hatcher and hold him at the Police Satellite Office on the campus of UPMC Williamsport.

Hatcher was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault-fear of imminent serious bodily injury, criminal mischief, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct engage in fighting.

Hatcher was arraigned before Judge Gary Whiteman and held on $15,000 monetary bail, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.