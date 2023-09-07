Williamsport, Pa. — Police located cocaine and cash during a raid on a home in Williamsport, investigators with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said.

Aikeam Sharif Gamble directed investigators to a room with cocaine, cash, and a scale as they searched a home near the 600 block of Grier Street at the end of August, investigators said. The 25-year-old Gamble allegedly said “this is my room” as he directed officers through the home. Police discovered $4,200 in the room and another $1,200 in Gamble’s pants pocket.

An undercover detective put a deal together with Ronald Wayne Crowe the previous night, according to the complaint. Crowe directed the detective to the home on the 600 block of Grier Street.

The 54-year-old Crowe promised the confidential informant an eight ball of the substance earlier in the evening, police said. Detectives met Crowe in front of the Grier Street address and gave him $240, investigators wrote. After an hour of waiting, Crowe called Gamble, who appeared from the Grier Street home, according to the affidavit.

Gamble agreed to sell a gram of cocaine to Crowe and the detective, authorities said. Crowe gave the undercover detective back $120 and purchased 1.7 grams of cocaine with the remainder of the marked cash.

That money was later discovered mixed with the cash seized from Gamble's room, detectives said.

Crowe told the detective Gamble was staying with him once back in the vehicle, according to the report. He allegedly told the detective Gamble was selling crack from the home.

Gamble was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Gamble is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

Crowe was charged with four counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Crowe is scheduled to appear for a Sept. 19 preliminary hearing.

