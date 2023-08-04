Williamsport, Pa. — A father allegedly threw his juvenile daughter to the ground before punching her.

Michael Rusyn, 35, of Olyphant was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment after investigators responded to a call at the Best Western in Loyalsock on July 16, police said. The girl and her mother fled the area after the attack, they added.

Troopers spoke with the two females, as well as Rusyn, after they returned to the hotel just before 2 a.m. The juvenile complained of pain in her jaw and eye, Trooper Ernest Capobianco said.

“The victim informed me that she was thrown to the ground and struck with multiple closed fists to her head by her father, Michael Rusyn,” Capobianco said.

Rusyn posted $5,000 monetary bail through a bondsman and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Aug. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.