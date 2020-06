Turbotville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Police said the bodies of a male and female were found deceased at the home at 610 Phillips Road shortly after 1 p.m. today, June 10. Their identities are being withheld at this time due to an ongoing investigation, police said.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.