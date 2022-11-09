Bingham Township, Pa. — State Police are investigating a robbery at a church in Potter County.
Members of North Bingham Community Church on the 2000 block of Bingham Center Road, Bingham Township, reported a number of stolen items to police on Nov. 6. Authorities estimate the robbery occurred sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.
According to police, the church is missing two wireless guitar battery packs valued at $500, and two SM 58 microphones valued at $200. Also reported stolen was a brass-plated lamp, podium microphone, drum box, a 30-gallon garbage can, snack tote, and blanket.
Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.