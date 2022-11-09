Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Bingham Township, Pa. — State Police are investigating a robbery at a church in Potter County.

Members of North Bingham Community Church on the 2000 block of Bingham Center Road, Bingham Township, reported a number of stolen items to police on Nov. 6. Authorities estimate the robbery occurred sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

According to police, the church is missing two wireless guitar battery packs valued at $500, and two SM 58 microphones valued at $200. Also reported stolen was a brass-plated lamp, podium microphone, drum box, a 30-gallon garbage can, snack tote, and blanket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.

