Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield.
The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows:
Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
