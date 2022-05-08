Williamsport, Pa. —A bag full of stolen credit cards were linked a man to the alleged robbery police said took place on the morning of May 3 in Williamsport.

According to an affidavit, when George Maurice Fleming, 48, of Williamsport entered the vehicle of an 81-year-old man, he grabbed a Ziploc bag that contained credits cards. Fleming allegedly opened the backdoor of the vehicle and physically took the items from the person.

The accuser described Fleming as wearing a gray shirt, orange shorts, and flip flops which helped officers identify him less than an hour after the alleged incident took place. Authorities said Fleming was detained near the 700 block of Second Street as he allegedly was entering vehicles in the area.

A public court summary shows Fleming was charged with third-degree felony robbery and two first-degree misdemeanors that included theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Fleming being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle on May 19.

