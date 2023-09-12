State College, Pa. — A man attacked a former roommate after barging into an apartment without permission and confronting him, according to reports from Ferguson Police.

Menghao Li, 24, of State College entered the home in the 100 block of Banffshire Heights through an unlocked door on Aug. 26, Officer Shawn Slater said. When asked about being in the apartment Li allegedly told police that “in law it’s illegal maybe” during an interview, Slater added.

Li claimed to be upset over property left at the apartment. He believed the victim was keeping it at the home, Slater wrote. The resident denied having the property, Slater added.

Li moved out of the apartment in July, according to police. He claimed to have given the victim money to keep a few items at the apartment.

Li was stopped near the home just before 5 p.m. after a call was placed to police, according to the complaint. The victim pointed Li out as he walked along Banffshire Heights.

When questioned about the assault, Li admitted to punching the man three or four times, Slater wrote. The knuckles on Li’s right hand and his right jaw were swollen, according to Slater.

“There were scrapes to the back of his hand consistent with Li punching someone,” Slater said.

Li entered the home through an unlocked door, investigators said. He then confronted the victim outside his room, they added.

A scuffle ensued shortly after Li pushed his way through the man's door, according to the affidavit.

The victim denied fighting back against Li, police said. He claimed Li punched him after being asked to leave, police added.

The accuser's face was swollen and bruised, according to police. He was treated at the Mountain Nittany Medical Center for his injuries. Li was also treated for injuries to his hand, according to investigators.

Li was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing, simple assault, and harassment. Li posted $45,000 unsecured bail after an arraignment with Judge Donald Hahn.

Docket sheet

