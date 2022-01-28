Sunbury, Pa. —An accuser told Sunbury Police officers she said “no” several times as he sexually assaulted her on three different occasions.

David Luis Rivera, 48, of Manchester, NH allegedly digitally penetrated the juvenile prior to removing her clothes. Once removed, the accuser told officers Rivera attempted have anal sex with her.

According to the report, Rivera, who has an active warrant for his arrest, stopped during the initial meeting when the accuser kicked him. Police said on other occasions Rivera would assault the accuser while she slept.

Rivera was charged with several felonies that included first-degree rape forcible compulsion, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, second-degree statutory sexual assault, and sexual assault. The charges continued with two first-degree misdemeanors in indecent assault forcible compulsion and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Rivera was also charged with two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.

