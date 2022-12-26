Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say.

State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township.

Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to the Daily Item.

Terpolilli, who was wheelchair bound, called 911 to report the fire as it began on the front porch. The fire spread quickly throughout the house and Terpolilli was unable to exit the home through any other door. The fire rapidly became a three-alarm fire with reported entrapment. Firefighters found Terpolilli deceased at the rear of the home, Nizinski says.

The fire was ruled as accidental. Firefighters from Northumberland and Lycoming counties dealt with freezing temperatures and wind gusts up to 20 mph on Friday morning.

