Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A driver was killed early Sunday after he led police on a vehicle chase on Interstate 180 and crashed.

Timothy James Bird, 36, of Sunbury, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. March 5, according to State Police Cpl. Adrian Bordner.

Bird fled from police after they pulled him over on I-180 at mile marker 24in Loyalsock Township. Bordner noted Bird showed signs of intoxication. When troopers asked him to exit his vehicle, he refused to heed verbal commands and drove off. As he drove off, the door of Bird's vehicle hit a trooper in the arm causing him to fall down, Bordner said.

Bird led troopers on a 14-mile chase heading east on I-180. Troopers from PSP Milton deployed spike strips close to the Lycoming and Northumberland County lines. Bird's vehicle hit the spike strips and continued to travel east for another half mile. His vehicle then went across the eastbound lanes and rolled into an embankment where it rolled onto its roof, Bordner said.

The Lycoming County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

