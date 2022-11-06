Unityville, Pa. — A man shot his wife, the drove to his sister's house and killed her before shooting an acquaintance in a deadly rampage Saturday morning, according to police.

Brian Taylor was eventually killed by state troopers in a standoff, said State Trooper Lauren Lesher.

Officers were called to a home on State Route 118 shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a female shooting victim. Taylor had shot his wife, Linda, after an argument, they later discovered.

After shooting his wife, Taylor fled the home and headed toward State Route 239, shooting at a passing truck en route. When he got to his sister Andrea Meek's house, Taylor shot her, police say. He left the area on an all-terrain vehicle, where he saw and shot acquaintance, Jerry Zehring.

Taylor also fired his rifle at multiple houses and vehicles along Routes 239 and 118, Lesher said.

State troopers involved in the standoff have been placed on administrative leave, as required by the department.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy issued a statement on the shooting Saturday, saying troopers are "some of the bravest and most unselfish men and women you will ever meet."

"The Troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," Kennedy said.

