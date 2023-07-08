Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was kicked out of the maternity ward earlier this year is accused of attacking a pregnant nurse during another visit to the hospital.

Robert S. Deeley, 26, was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital on June 10 for injuries he got from an earlier incident, according to Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver. Staff in the emergency room called police around 10:30 p.m. because they couldn't control him, charges say.

Deeley was allegedly heavily intoxicated, had urinated on himself, and wouldn't let nurses check his vital signs. When one of them managed to get a blood pressure cuff on his arm, he jumped out of the hospital bed and rushed at her, smashing them both into a wall, Stiver said. Another nurse who is pregnant tried to intervene, but Deeley reportedly punched her in the chest.

It wasn't until police arrived that they were able to sedate Deeley and treat him for his injuries, arrest papers say. He was initially charged with aggravated assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, but agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault during a preliminary hearing on July 5. All other charges were withdrawn in the plea deal.

