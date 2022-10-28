Lock Haven, Pa. — Officers took a Lock Haven man into custody after they heard a woman screaming while investigating reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 600 block of W. Water Street on Oct. 17 around 11:30 a.m., but when they arrived, they heard screaming from a neighboring apartment.

Officer Elizabeth Gregory heard a woman yell, “Get off me” and “You’re choking me,” according to an affidavit. Officers moved to the front door of that apartment and continued to hear screams, police said.

Gregory knocked on the door and spoke with the woman as officers immediately took Stavros Nicolei Lawson, 19, of Lock Haven into custody.

Lawson and the woman had been arguing all day, she told police. He allegedly got physical with her inside a bathroom, punching the accuser in the shoulder, back, and neck, Gregory said.

Lawson then carried her to an upstairs bedroom and allegedly placed his forearm on top of the accuser’s neck and used his body weight to cut off her breathing.

Lawson stopped when police knocked on the front door, according to the affidavit.

Lawson was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Lawson is being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

