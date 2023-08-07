Mill Hall, Pa. — A Mill Hall man was charged after investigators discovered he lied about being hit by a car.

Jessie Wade Simcox told police he was purposely hit by a man operating a 2021 GMC pickup truck near the 200 block of South Chestnut Street, according to a press release. Simcox claimed his right lower leg was injured during the incident that allegedly took place on Aug. 3.

An investigation showed Simcox was never hit by the vehicle, police said. When confronted, Simcox admitted to fabricating the story because he did not like the guy.

Simcox was charged with false reports to law enforcement, falsely incriminating another, and tampering with physical evidence, according to a release from the Mill Hall Police Department.

