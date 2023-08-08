Montoursville, Pa. — A group of men broke into a state police impound to allegedly take drugs back from a vehicle before a search warrant was served by investigators.

Lance Gingery’s 2000 F 150 was seized by state police troopers on July 22 just before 2 a.m. in Montoursville, according to the complaint. The 33-year-old Gingery was in the passenger seat and Alicia Hibbler was driving.

Troopers reported seeing a green bag sitting on the front seat of the vehicle as they investigated.

They identified indicators of criminal activity and called for a K-9 unit, Trooper Robert Jacobs wrote in an affidavit. Once on scene, the dog indicated there were narcotics inside the vehicle and it was seized, he added.

The vehicle was taken to the impound lot in Montoursville so a search warrant could be obtained.

At approximately 7 a.m. on July 25, investigators were informed of a break-in at the lot, Trooper Josiah Reiner said. Police discovered track marks in the grass behind the lot and a hole cut into the chain link fence, Reiner continued.

Surveillance video of the lot allegedly showed a single person appearing next to the vehicle at approximately 4 a.m. The individual enters Gingery’s truck through the rear sliding window, according to the report. A light was visible moving around inside the vehicle before the person left through the passenger door.

Police discovered Gingery had been stopped in February of this year by the Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Reiner said. During that stop investigators uncovered a hidden compartment inside Gingery’s F 150, he added.

After receiving a search warrant and noting the break-in on the morning of July 25, police located the hidden compartments inside the truck, according to the complaint. The green bag from the previous traffic stop was allegedly missing.

On the same day police discovered the break-in, Gingery was stopped traveling in a dark grey Subaru. Gingery refused to speak with police unless a lawyer was present. His passenger, identified as Italia Mandville, agree to speak with officers at the Montoursville barracks.

“Mandville related that while in the car with Gingery he told her ‘We broke into the barracks’,” Reiner said.

On the same day, John Easton, 47, of Cogan Station, was interviewed by police and confessed to being involved with the break-in. He allegedly told police he drove Gingery and Richard Hunley, 43, of Wellsboro, to the barracks after meeting at a camp ground in Hughesville. Easton claimed he was directed to drop the two men near a church by the barracks. He then drove to Turkey Hill and waited for the men to call, Riener said.

Easton claimed to know both men there to retrieve items from Gingery’s truck, according to the complaint. Hunley and Gingery returned with several items allegedly from the truck including the green bag identified by officers.

Gingery was charged with criminal conspiracy to break into a structure, burglary, criminal trespassing, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal use of a communication facility, and conceal or destroy physical evidence. All are all felonies.

He was also charged with several misdemeanors that included criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, tamper with evidence, obstruction of justice, and possession of an instrument of crime. Gingery is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $99,000 monetary bail.

Both Easton and Hunley were charged with the same offenses. They were committed on monetary bail to the Lycoming County Prison.

Easton was charged in a separate case with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, intentionally fails to relinquish a firearm, and duty of seller at the end of July.

