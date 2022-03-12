Montoursville, Pa. — A witness told Montoursville Police they watched a man damage a gas pump before spinning his vehicle in a circle and driving down Broad Street.

Officers responded to the Dec. 24 incident and said they followed tracks through the snow that crossed the center line several times to a home located near the 400 block of Montour Street. When they arrived at approximately 1:54 a.m. two young children could been seen playing in the snow, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Bret Alexander Liddic, 33, of Montoursville, spoke with officers near the residence. Tracks from the vehicle led to a garage in front of the home, police noticed.

Alexander, who had a six-pack of beer in his possession as he spoke with authorities, allegedly let officers into the garage to view any potential damage to his vehicle.

According to the report, officers asked Liddic about the incident at Turkey Hill during the conversation. Officers said they could smell the odor of alcohol as they spoke with Liddic.

Liddic refused to perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody and released to processing officers at the DUI Center at UPMC Williamsport.

Liddic was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, third-degree criminal mischief, and DUI. No bail was listed for Liddic, who was also charged with six traffic offenses.

Liddic is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on May 2 for a preliminary hearing.

