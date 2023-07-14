Snow Shoe, Pa. — A fire was intentionally lit inside a house to burn the owner’s possessions, according to police.

A relative of the victim called state police after an argument with Marie Lynn Rossman turned physical on June 20, Trooper Spencer Luciano said. The 46-year-old Snow Shoe resident allegedly hit the accuser, set fire to several of his possessions, and ran over a bush Luciano added.

An argument allegedly started around 3 a.m. as they discussed their relationship, according to the complaint. At some point, Rossman was reported to have become upset and aggressive.

Rossman allegedly tried to set a dog bed and curtains on fire before choking the victim. She then grabbed a knife and threatened to stab the man before sticking the knife into a bench, police said.

After leaving the home, Rossman allegedly drove into a bush on the victim’s property that had been planted by his grandmother, Luciano said.

Luciano observed the knife and burned property while speaking with the witness, according to the police report.

Rossman was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and arson. All are felonies. She was also charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Rossman posted $1,000 monetary bail and was released from custody. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Gregory Koehle on July 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

