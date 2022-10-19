Berwick, Pa. — Police serving a warrant on a Berwick home allegedly found a mix of methamphetamine and "fake" version of the drug that was being sold to drug users.

Amy Humphries, 40, was taken into custody on a warrant on May 24 at her house on Fairview Avenue, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. When officers came to the house, a roommate led them to an upstairs bedroom where Humphries was staying.

Inside the room, police saw a tray on a desk covered in white powder, a bent spoon, and a lighter. A full search of the room reportedly turned up 3.9 grams of methamphetamine and 29 grams of a meth-like substance. Police believe Humphries was mixing the real drug with the fake meth to sell to drug customers, charges say.

They also allegedly found a small amount of cocaine, hundreds of used hypodermic needles, empty baggies, and a digital scale.

Humphries, Berwick, was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

