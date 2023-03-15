Jersey Shore, Pa. — A traffic stop on Route 220 in Piatt Township led police to the discovery of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Officer Lovell of the Lycoming Regional Police was patrolling State Route 220 Highway in Piatt Township when he stopped a vehicle for both an equipment violation and following a tractor trailer too closely, police said.

Officer Lovell determined the operator of the vehicle, Kevin Michael Eigenbrod, 44, of Jersey Shore, was found to have a suspended Pennsylvania driver’s license. Officer Lovell also had recent information that Eigenbrod was suspected of being involved in local drug trafficking.

A Williamsport Bureau of Police K9 unit was requested to the scene and subsequently alerted to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. Eigenbrod admitted to police that there would be methamphetamine located inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded and pursuant to a search warrant, police recovered approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine.

Eigenbrod was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Eigenbrod was arraigned and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.

