Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges.

Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records.

State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson discovered the homemade explosive devices as authorities took Guthrie into custody near the 900 block of Cemetery Street on Sept. 28.

Police had to evacuate the block when they took Guthrie into custody. He was eventually apprehended around 10:15 that morning, according to Lycoming County Chief Deputy Spiegel.

Guthrie was wanted on multiple felony counts that included rape of a child and sexual assault of a person less than 13, according to court documents. State Police were working with members of the Fugitive Task Force when they found Guthrie at the home.

The homeowner said the 37-year-old Guthrie did not have permission to be inside the apartment.

Guthrie was previously charged with 11 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child. He was also charged with a single count each of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor and felony corruption of minors.

Guthrie was denied bail for the felony sex charges and granted $50,000 monetary for the weapons and trespassing charges. He is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing.

